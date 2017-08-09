Catherine Neilan

EU commissioners spent nearly €500,000 on travel over just two months - including a two-day trip to Rome made by Jean-Claude Juncker, which cost €27,000.

This was not the most expensive trip in the first two years of 2016, however. That honour falls to foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, whose trip to Baku, Azerbaijan cost €75,000. The trip included use of a chartered plane, which forced the fees up.

Another big expense came from a trip to a series of countries, including Somalia and Turkey, made by Christos Stylianides, the commissioner for humanitarian aid, for a total of €11,000.

Juncker himself expensed €63,877 over the two months – including a €48 half day allowance for a visit to Germany.

However in general, expenditure was not excessive. The €500,000 was split between 261 official trips - an average of just over €1,915 per trip. The most expensive overnight stay, in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, cost €629.

Britain’s former EU Commissioner Jonathan Hill racked up travel costs of around €9,000 in the period just before David Cameron’s pre-referendum negotiation.

This is the first time this level of detail has been released about the Commission's expenditure, after a three-year battle by Spanish transparency NGO Access Info.

Access Info is still attempting to have more data released, and recently said it was "extremely regrettable" that just two months' worth of data was made available.