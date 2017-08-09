FTSE 100 7491.69 -0.68%
Wednesday 9 August 2017 7:58am

Premier Foods appoints former WH Smith finance chief as chairman

 
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill
Premier Foods reported another sales slide in July (Source: Premier Foods)

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods has appointed Keith Hamill, former finance director at WH Smith, as its new chairman.

Current chairman David Beever is stepping down after nine years at the company, and five years serving as chairman.

Hamill is currently a non-executive director at Easyjet and was formerly chairman of Travelodge.

Read more: Premier Foods' profits fall as prices rise and supermarkets cut promotions

When he takes up his role in November, Hamill will be tasked with steering the company as it negotiates changes in cost prices due to Brexit, and attempts to answer the demands of activist investors.

Ian Krieger, senior independent non-executive director of Premier Foods, said: "Keith's background in consumer facing businesses in addition to his breadth of experience as a chairman and non-executive director will be invaluable as we continue to focus on our strategic objectives."

Premier Foods, which makes Ambrosia milk, Bisto gravy and Angel Delight, suffered a 10 per cent fall in profits last year, and underlying sales fell 1.4 per cent from £801m to £790m.

