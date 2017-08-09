FTSE 100 7542.73 +0.14%
Wednesday 9 August 2017 7:16am

Bank station closed to Central and Waterloo & City line Tube trains

 
Caitlin Morrison
Bank station is closed (Source: Getty)

Bank station has been closed due to a power failure.

The closure is affecting Central line services, which are not stopping at the station.

The Waterloo & City line was suspended earlier but is running again, with minor delays.

