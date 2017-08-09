Bank station closed to Central and Waterloo & City line Tube trains

Caitlin Morrison

Bank station has been closed due to a power failure.

The closure is affecting Central line services, which are not stopping at the station.

The Waterloo & City line was suspended earlier but is running again, with minor delays.

Service has resumed with minor delays - trains are now running again. Status updates: https://t.co/5n3tq6VQpB — W&C line (@wlooandcityline) August 9, 2017