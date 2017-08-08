Courtney Goldsmith

President Donald Trump issued a warning against North Korea today that the country would be met with "fire and fury" if it continues threats against the US.

The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to impose tough new sanctions on North Korea over the weekend, prompting Pyongyang to promise "thousands-fold" revenge against the US, which it also accused of a "heinous" plot to "isolate and stifle" the country.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump said at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump's administration has said it is ready to use force if needed to stop North Korea's ballistic missile tests, which would be potentially disastrous for South Korea and Japan.

Jim Mattis, US defence secretary, has said there will be an "effective and overwhelming" response against North Korea if the nation were to use nuclear weapons.

Mattis added that any military solution to the crisis would be "tragic on an unbelievable scale".

Late last month, North Korea's official news agency said it had test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking anywhere in the entire US.