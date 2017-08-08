Frank Dalleres

Britain's Kyle Langford vowed to make amends with gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after missing out on a first senior medal by four hundredths of a second at the World Championships in London tonight.

The 800m runner from the same Watford estate as boxer Anthony Joshua surged from the back of the pack in the last 80m to run a personal best time of 1:45.25 but could not quite catch Kenyan Kipyegon Bett, who held on for bronze.

"I was closing hard but I left it just a little bit too late. This is where you learn," said Langford.

"In Tokyo I won’t be making that mistake and I promise you I will getting that gold. I am only 21 so I have got so much time.

"I have said for a long time that I will win an Olympic gold medal and that is my aspiration. That is what I am training for in the hard winters."

An incredulous Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France took gold, with Adam Kszczot of Poland second.

Asher-Smith impresses

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith also delighted home fans with a commanding display to win her 200m heat ahead of Canadian Crystal Emmanuel.

Asher-Smith, 21, ran a season's best of 22.72 seconds and insisted afterwards that she can go faster in Thursday's semi-finals.

"I was just so unbelievably grateful to be here just because I easily might not have made the team," said the south Londoner, who broke her foot in February.

"I always want to do the best possible if it’s realistic or not. But we are going to turn it up a bit for the semis and look for a final spot."

Fellow Briton Bianca Williams also progressed despite finishing fourth in her heat, but team-mate Shannon Hylton failed to advance.

Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou is among the favourites after she won her heat with ease and American Tori Bowie, who pipped her to 100m gold, opted against running as she recovers from injuries sustained in diving for the line in Sunday's final.

British team captain Eilidh Doyle reached Thursday's final of the women's 400m hurdles, but only as one of the two fastest losers. Meghan Beesley failed to progress.