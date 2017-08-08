US PGA Championship to be held in May from 2019

Ross McLean

Golf's US PGA Championship will be staged in May as opposed to its more accustomed slot in August from 2019, tournament officials have confirmed.

The move will see the US PGA, which has been played in either July or August every year bar once since its inception in 1916, become the second Major of the year and The Open the fourth.

PGA of America chief executive Pete Bevacqua said: “The landscape is changing because of the Olympics. The TV markets are stronger. It is good for the PGA Championships and I am 100 per cent confident it is good for golf as well.”

This year’s edition of the tournament at Quail Hollow begins on Thursday.