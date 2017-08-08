FTSE 100 7542.73 +0.14%
Tuesday 8 August 2017 9:06pm

US PGA Championship to be held in May from 2019

 
Ross McLean
PGA Championship - Preview Day 1
This year's edition of the US PGA Championship begins on Thursday (Source: Getty)

Golf's US PGA Championship will be staged in May as opposed to its more accustomed slot in August from 2019, tournament officials have confirmed.

The move will see the US PGA, which has been played in either July or August every year bar once since its inception in 1916, become the second Major of the year and The Open the fourth.

PGA of America chief executive Pete Bevacqua said: “The landscape is changing because of the Olympics. The TV markets are stronger. It is good for the PGA Championships and I am 100 per cent confident it is good for golf as well.”

This year’s edition of the tournament at Quail Hollow begins on Thursday.

