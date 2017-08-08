Frank Dalleres

Watford have splashed out £11.3m to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Fluminense and Brazil Under-20 starlet Richarlison.

The skilful forward, who can play on the wing or as a striker, scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for top-flight side Fluminense, having come through the ranks at America Mineiro.

Richarlison is eligible to go straight into Watford’s first team for their opening match of the new Premier League season, at home to Liverpool on Saturday, having already secured a work permit.

The transfer is the Hornets’ sixth major signing of the summer and is just shy of the club record £13m that the Hornets paid to take Uruguay forward Roberto Pereyra from Juventus last year.

Watford have already signed England Under-21 midfielders Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes from Chelsea and Watford respectively, ex-Manchester United schemer Tom Cleverley from Everton, Alaves full-back Kiko Femenia and Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann from Stoke.

New manager Marco Silva has favoured using Jerome Sinclair as a central striker in their last two pre-season friendlies, against Real Sociedad and Aston Villa. Both finished goalless.

