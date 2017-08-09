Lynsey Barber

Think you're the next James Dyson or Richard Branson? Got a kick-ass idea that you want to get off the ground?

Secret entrepreneurs could be in with a chance of landing £50k to get their innovative idea off the ground as the government seeks to stimulate home-grown talent.

The Nesta Inventor Prize, first announced as part of Theresa May's industrial strategy earlier this year, will offer funding and mentoring from top innovators to 10 of the best ideas with an overall winner landing enough cash to start turning their idea into reality.

“In every corner of the country there are people creating new inventions in response to life’s everyday problems," said business secretary Greg Clark.

"Through our industrial strategy and the Nesta Inventor Prize, we want to help turn incredible ideas into products available to everyone. New inventions can change the world, so I encourage everyone who thinks they have a great idea to apply.”

It's estimated that the UK's entrepreneurs contribute £18bn to the economy and support more than a quarter of a million jobs. Nesta, the UK's not-for-profit innovation foundation, said such prizes were a proven way of "stimulating innovation and fast-tracking success".

Lego creative director and inventor in residence Mark Champkins said: "Whilst there's no shortage of creative people in the UK, all too often invention is seen as a hobby or a response to a problem that affects the individual, their family and friends."

"Everyday inventors often don't see the true scale of what they've invented and how it could help others. Or if they do, the idea of scaling up is extremely daunting."