Today's City Moves cover commercial real estate, legal eagles and banking IT. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank commercial banking has appointed a new head of its commercial real estate team. Madeleine McDougall, previously head of institutional clients, replaces John Feeney, who was appointed to lead Lloyds’ global corporates division earlier this year. Madeleine joined Lloyds in 2014 having previously held senior roles at European banks and institutions including Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, WestImmo and Eurohypo AG. In her previous role, Madeleine grew Lloyds’ exposure to private equity, pension and sovereign wealth fund clients, helping it become the UK’s most active commercial real estate distribution bank. In her new role, Madeleine reports to John and is a member of the global corporates executive committee.

Winckworth Sherwood

Law firm Winckworth Sherwood has expanded its private business and wealth offering with the appointment of Dhana Sabanathan. Dhana has significant experience in the private client and wealth management sector, working with high-net-worth/ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs, corporates and owner-managed businesses. Dhana, who joins from McDermott Will & Emery where she was a partner, will add her expertise to Winckworth Sherwood’s robust private client team. She will work together with the firms’ employment, family, corporate and tax teams to deliver enhanced and co-ordinated value to clients’ business and personal affairs. Dhana is highly regarded as an advisor to UK and non-UK clients on international tax and estate planning. She also brings significant experience in cross-border estate planning issues and advising financial institutions on international trust matters.

Metro Bank

Metro Bank has appointed Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer (CIO). Martyn, currently director of digital and change at the bank, will take up the new role on 4 September. He will report to the CEO, Craig Donaldson, and will be a member of the bank’s executive leadership team. Martyn, who joined Metro Bank in January 2016, has extensive financial services expertise and a track record in IT and digital strategy, development and change. A Cambridge graduate, his previous positions include head of transformation at Nationwide Building Society and head of business change at Friends Life, along with senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Accenture. As CIO he will be accountable for IT strategy and architecture, IT development, support and operations, operational resilience and risk management. He will also be responsible for the bank’s change division.

