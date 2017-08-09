Men are twice as likely to have mental health problems caused by their job

Courtney Goldsmith

A male mental health crisis is looming in the City as one in three men say their poor mental health is linked to their job but "macho" work culture prevents them from speaking out to their employer.

Men are twice as likely as women to have mental health problems due to their job compared with problems outside of work, new research from mental health charity Mind suggests.

Although men are more likely to have work-related mental health problems, Mind's research shows they are also less likely to seek help and take time off compared with women.

Two in five women, or 43 per cent, have taken time off for poor mental health at some point in their career, but this is true for just one in three men, or 29 per cent.

Two in five women, or 38 per cent, felt their workplace culture made it possible to speak openly about mental health problems. One in three men, or 31 per cent, echoed that sentiment.

Emma Mamo, head of workplace wellbeing at Mind, was concerned that so many men find themselves unable to speak to their bosses about the impact their work has on their wellbeing.

Many men work in industries where a macho culture prevails or where a competitive environment may exist which prevents them from feeling able to be open. Our research shows that the majority of managers feel confident in supporting employees with mental health problems, but they can only offer extra support if they’re aware there is a problem.

​Mind's research found that 74 per cent of line managers feel confident in supporting employees with mental health problems, though female managers tended to be more confident than their male counterparts.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen employers come on leaps and bounds when it comes to tackling stress and supporting the mental wellbeing of their staff, including those with a diagnosed mental health problem. However, there is more to do and employers do need to recognise the different approaches they may need to adopt in how they address mental health in the workplace," Mamo said.

The research, which comes from a survey of 15,000 employees across 30 organisations, was released as Mind urges employers to sign up to the Workplace Wellbeing Index 2017/18, which provides key recommendations on how employers can improve mental health best practice in their workplace.

