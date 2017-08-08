Rebecca Smith

British Airways announced today it is launching a new direct service from London Heathrow to Nashville from May next year.

The airline will launch a five-a-week service from Terminal 5 to Tennessee's largest city, with return fares starting from £749.

The airline said that currently customers wanting to fly from the capital to Nashville currently have to connect via Chicago, Atlanta or Detroit.

Nashville flights will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, departing from Heathrow at 3.45pm and arriving in Nashville at 6.50pm. Flights from Nashville will leave at 8.20pm and arrive in London at 10.30am the next day.

BA's new route takes the number of US destinations the carrier serves from London up to 26 in the summer of next year.

The airline also announced it will increase services to Philadelphia and Phoenix from a daily service to 10 flights a week from Heathrow.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ director of network and alliances, said:

We are incredibly excited to be adding Nashville to our extensive global network, making us the only carrier flying non-stop between Europe and Tennessee. It is a dynamic city with one of the fastest growing economies in the US, so we are confident this route will be a big hit with British tourists as well as business travellers in the UK and US.

