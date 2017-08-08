Oliver Gill

Lambeth's lampposts are set to play a pivotal role in boosting London's mobile phone coverage.

Some 15,000 of them in the borough are to be used by telecoms mast and tower giant Arqiva to house small mobile transmitters.

So-called "small cells" are units are to be installed onto street furniture and to the sides of buildings to boost mobile capacity. They can also be put inside venues such as shopping centres, where increased footfall puts a strain on existing communications infrastructure.

Arqiva said the small cells are "crucial" to the roll out of super fast 5G technology.

Nicolas Ott, Arqiva managing director of telecoms, said: “Building on our strong heritage in this area, Arqiva is delighted to be working with Lambeth Council in leveraging their street infrastructure for the roll-out of small cells on behalf of the mobile operators in the years to come, when and where it will be needed to increase mobile coverage or capacity.

It is also an integral key step in Arqiva’s strategy to be central to the UK’s telecommunications infrastructure - today in 4G, tomorrow in 5G.

Lambeth will be the twelfth London borough to agree to a similar tie-up with Arqiva. The firm also has partnerships with local councils in Manchester, Southampton, Colchester, Eastbourne and Medway.

