Dawn raids carried out by the taxman have jumped 34 per cent in the last five years, and look set to increase.

The enforcement of a new corporate criminal offence from September could increase the number of raids carried out by HMRC, according to law firm Pinsent Masons.

Last year the total number of property raids rose by eight per cent from 1,449 to 1,563.

But white collar crime is being less frequently targeted through this method, with raids mostly focusing on lower level offences like benefit fraud and illegal cigarette trading.

This is in line with a falling number of dawn raids conducted on businesses by the City watchdog since the financial crisis.

Last year there was a 12 per cent decrease in raids relating to white collar tax evasion. Pinsent Masons said this reflected a change in approach from HMRC, who are using other legal means such as production orders to obtain evidence.

But a new offence under under corporate criminal tax law, aimed at making businesses more accountable or their employees, could result in a higher number of raids.

