Tampon tax: Waitrose to cut prices on sanitary products

Helen Cahill

Waitrose is following Tesco's lead and cutting the price of women's sanitary products by five per cent to remove the cost of VAT.

Tesco reduced prices on products including tampons and pads at the end of July, becoming the first retailer to cover the cost of the so-called "tampon tax". The VAT reduction applied to almost 100 Tesco products.

Now, Waitrose is taking the same action on 97 products, and has said the change will apply to both branded and own-label items. The price cuts will be taking place this week.

Michael Andrews, director at Waitrose, said: "By covering the VAT cost and reducing the price by five per cent, we are confident it will make a difference to our customers."

In the 2016 budget, the government pledged to scrap the tampon tax. However, supermarkets are taking action now, as the VAT reduction will only come into force in 2018.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose have all pledged to pass on the VAT reduction on sanitary products when it comes in next year.