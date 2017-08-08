A potential takeover of Worldpay by Vantiv is still up in the air after the deadline for a deal to be agreed was extended for a second time.
The companies now have until 5pm on Friday to hash out the finer detail of the deal and make it official under the UK's takeover rules.
Vantiv had previously been granted until today, a week extra, to table a formal bid for the FTSE 100 payments firm or walk away under "put up or shut up" rules on mergers and acquisitions.
Worldpay said "positive discussions are continuing" in an update to the market on Tuesday morning. And it has delayed the release of its half-year earnings, originally due to be published today, until Wednesday to co-inside with Vantiv's second quarter earnings.
The boss of Worldpay, Peter Jackson, was yesterday announced as the new boss of bookie Paddy Power Betfair.