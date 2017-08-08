FTSE 100 7525.85 -0.08%
Tuesday 8 August 2017 9:45am

Emergency services at scene of fire in Greenwich

 
Caitlin Morrison
London Fire Brigade is attending a fire in Greenwich (Source: Getty)

The emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Greenwich.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Barge Walk, London Fire Brigade said. Part of a first floor flat is currently alight.

The Brigade was called at 9:12am. Fire crews from East Greenwich, Greenwich and Poplar fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

The fire service advised people to keep windows closed and stay away from the scene.

Eyewitnesses posted pictures and videos of the fire on Twitter: