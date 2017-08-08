Caitlin Morrison

The emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Greenwich.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Barge Walk, London Fire Brigade said. Part of a first floor flat is currently alight.

The Brigade was called at 9:12am. Fire crews from East Greenwich, Greenwich and Poplar fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Four fire engines are attending a fire at a block of flats in Barge Walk in #Greenwich pic.twitter.com/q0h82zKom1 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 8, 2017

The fire service advised people to keep windows closed and stay away from the scene.

Eyewitnesses posted pictures and videos of the fire on Twitter:

Fire 🔥🔥😦 at Greenwich Peninsular pic.twitter.com/huU9SfdIRP — Q (@Grebzionk) August 8, 2017