Helen Cahill

Asos is driving ahead with its US expansion by investing $40m (£30.7m) on a new warehouse in Atlanta.

The fast-growing online retailer plans to open a site with enough space for 10m units of bags, clothes and shoes by autumn next year.

Just over 10 per cent of Asos' sales are made in the US, and in the four months to the end of June, US sales rose 26 per cent to £94.4m.

Read more: Asos is en vogue as sales jump by a third

Asos has six websites outside of the UK and US, in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Australia and Russia. At the end of June, just over a third of the fashion website's 15m customers were located in the UK, and the rest were overseas.

Asos' chief executive Nick Beighton said the fulfilment centre was a "major step forward" for the company.

"Our US fulfilment centre will enable us to significantly develop our proposition for our 20-something US customers supporting our continued growth and future ambitions," he said.