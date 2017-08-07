Courtney Goldsmith

Talks between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and Southern rail's parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) have "stalled" after the groups failed to come to an agreement this afternoon.

The collapsed talks prompted RMT general secretary Mick Cash to call for a round table discussion involving all parties looking for a solution to the long-running dispute over driver only trains, including the train drivers' union Aslef.

Cash said it was clear that failing to get all parties around the table at the same time was a "major blockage" to making progress.

Cash said:

RMT is proposing that we try to break the deadlock by getting both unions, the DfT [Department for Transport] and the company involved in round table discussions with everything on that table. Meeting in different rooms at different times simply isn’t working.

The union will take its proposal for fresh talks to transport secretary Chris Grayling with a request that his team, as the contract holders, broker the talks at the earliest possible date.

"This dispute can be resolved, we have no doubt about that, and the fresh approach we have outlined today will allow us to kick start the talks process.”

