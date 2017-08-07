Oliver Gill

Premium cycling brand Rapha has been snapped up by two grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

RZC Investments, set up by Steuart and Tom Walton, today emerged victorious in the race to £200m race to buy the trendy cycling brand.

The investment vehicle pipped former Weightwatcher-backer Invus and Italian Aston Martin shareholder Investindustrial to the deal.

Chief executive Simon Mottram and founder investors led by Active Partners are in line for a bumper pay day from the deal. Active Partners portfolio includes Evans Cycles, healthy fast-food chain Leon and Honest Burger.

Journey

Mottram said the deal was "the start of the next stage of our journey".

Rapha is understood to have been starved of fresh capital in recent years and has been dependent on its own cash flow to expand. Sources told Sky News plans by RZC to bring in co-investors with a long-term time horizon was key to its bid prevailing.

"Support from RZC Investments will allow us to further expand our active global community of cyclists, develop even better and more innovative products and services to enhance cyclists’ lives and inspire many more people to take up the world’s greatest sport," said Mottram.

Steuart Walton added:

Our investment demonstrates our enthusiasm for its quality products, amazing community of cyclists and customers and its strong future. Rapha’s strategic vision has set the company on a path of tremendous growth and opportunity.

Walmart has owned Asda for approaching 20 years, after buying the supermarket giant for £6.7bn in 1999.

