Today's City Moves cover governance and regulation, legal eagles and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

RBC Investor & Treasury Services

RBC Investor & Treasury Services, part of Royal Bank of Canada, has appointed Wendy Phillis as managing director, governance and regulatory solutions, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Wendy joins RBC from Icap where she was group chief risk and compliance officer, responsible for establishing the firm’s global risk management strategy and operating model, as well as leading the global teams within these functions. Prior to this, Wendy spent over 16 years with State Street where she held a number of senior roles focused on risk and compliance, before later becoming chief operating officer, State Street Global Markets EMEA.

Goodwin

Goodwin, a leading global 50 law firm, announced today the continued expansion of its international private equity and private investment funds practices with the appointment of Luxembourg specialist Alexandrine Armstrong-Cerfontaine as partner in its London office. Alexandrine focuses on fund formation and transactions, advising private equity sponsors on their investments and corporate finance, drawing on her experience on business management, corporate finance, restructuring, compensation, retirement plans and advising financial sponsors and management in setting-up complex compensation schemes as part of leverage buyout transactions. She also has a general experience in syndicated financings (including leveraged financing and restructurings) and a particular experience in fund financings. Prior to joining the partnership, Armstrong-Cerfontaine served as a consultant in Goodwin’s London office. Previously, she was managing partner of King & Wood Mallesons’ Luxembourg office, and practiced at Allen & Overy. Fluent in French and English, Armstrong-Cerfontaine is a member of the Law Society (England & Wales) and Luxembourg and Paris Bars. She is recognized as a leading lawyer in Legal 500 EMEA.

KPMG

KPMG has hired Neil Macdonald as a managing director in its asset management practice. Neil’s role at KPMG is newly created to bolster the teams’ ability to support clients as they navigate the myriad challenges facing the global asset management sector. He will be based in London and report into Tim West, partner and head of the asset management consulting team. Neil previously held senior roles at JP Morgan Asset Management, BlackRock and Barclays Global Investors, and will now focus on developing a number of KPMG’s major global accounts. He joins KPMG with an acute appreciation of the challenges global asset managers face, and a clear vision for how firms can set about capitalising on this period of change.

