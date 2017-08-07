Lynsey Barber

Netflix has made its first ever acquisition, snapping up Millarworld, the comic book publisher behind movies Kick-Ass and Kingsman.

The latest push into content, which Netflix described as "the start of a new era in global storytelling" will see the streaming company turn Millarworld's portfolio of characters into films, TV series and kids shows, and the two will also work together to create new ones.

Millarworld is the creation of Mark Millar, who has also created Marvel comics that were turned into movies: Captain America Civil War and Logan, based on the X Men character Wolverine.

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos

The Scottish comic book artist who initially wanted to be an economist, said: “This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level.I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home.”

Kingsman, starting Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, grossed more than $400m at the box office, with a second in the works and due for release in September.

Films based on characters created by Millarworld have grossed nearly $1bn collectively, while the Marvel movies based on his stories, including The Avengers, have grossed more than $3bn.

Sarandos said new super-hero, anti-hero, sci-fi, fantasy and horror stories will be created.