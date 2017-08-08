FTSE 100 7531.94 +0.27%
Tuesday 8 August 2017 12:04am

Global broadband ranking: How does Britain's broadband internet compare?

 
Oliver Gill
An HD movie can be downloaded in Singapore in less than a third of the time it takes in the UK (Source: Getty)

The UK's broadband internet is languishing well behind the likes of Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria.

Britain sits in 31st place in a comprehensive global ranking of internet speeds released today. Some 19 European countries are ahead of it.

Singapore has the fastest broadband. On average, it will take just 18 seconds to download a high definition movie.

In Britain, where it takes more than a minute on average to prepare the same film, the average download speed is 16.51 megabytes per second. This is slower than the slowest broadband deal on offer from major providers such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk.

Read more: UK's broadband is dependent on century-old network, says government

Sweden is the best European country, sitting in second place overall. Neighbouring Denmark and Norway take fourth and seventh spots. Portugal, Spain and Germany (17th, 22nd and 24th) are also well ahead of Britain.

But Italy and France have slower speeds, according to the poll by broadband advice website Cable.co.uk.

Dan Howdle a consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, said: "Clearly, there are lessons to be learned both from Europe and from those topping the table.

These results offer us a fresh perspective on where we sit in the broadband world. Relatively speaking, we are near the top of the table. However, many of those ahead of us – some a long way ahead – are our neighbours both in the EU and wider Europe.

Read more: Mapped: London's best and worst broadband (City workers, look away now)

The full global rankings

Ranking Country Mean Download Speed Time to download an HD movie (7.5GB) DD:HH:MM:SS
1 Singapore 55.13 00:00:18:34
2 Sweden 40.16 00:00:25:30
3 Taiwan 34.40 00:00:29:46
4 Denmark 33.54 00:00:30:32
5 Netherlands 33.52 00:00:30:33
6 Latvia 30.36 00:00:33:43
7 Norway 29.13 00:00:35:09
8 Belgium 27.37 00:00:37:25
9 Hong Kong 27.16 00:00:37:42
10 Switzerland 26.93 00:00:38:01
11 Lithuania 25.12 00:00:40:46
12 Japan 24.47 00:00:41:51
13 Estonia 24.11 00:00:42:28
14 Jersey 23.30 00:00:43:57
15 Hungary 23.16 00:00:44:12
16 Korea, Republic of 22.90 00:00:44:43
17 Portugal 21.72 00:00:47:08
18 Romania 21.33 00:00:48:00
19 Finland 20.90 00:00:48:59
20 Macau 20.52 00:00:49:54
21 United States 20.00 00:00:51:13
22 Spain 19.60 00:00:52:15
23 Slovakia 18.85 00:00:54:19
24 Germany 18.80 00:00:54:28
25 Slovenia 18.37 00:00:55:45
26 Canada 18.03 00:00:56:48
27 Bulgaria 17.54 00:00:58:23
28 Czech Republic 17.31 00:00:59:09
29 Thailand 16.85 00:01:00:46
30 New Zealand 16.60 00:01:01:42
31 United Kingdom 16.51 00:01:02:01
32 Monaco 16.13 00:01:03:29
33 Luxembourg 15.52 00:01:05:59
34 Austria 15.26 00:01:07:05
35 Poland 14.88 00:01:08:48
36 Ireland 13.92 00:01:13:34
37 France 13.43 00:01:16:16
38 Gibraltar 13.18 00:01:17:42
39 Cayman Islands 13.15 00:01:17:53
40 Croatia 12.57 00:01:21:27
41 Serbia 12.25 00:01:23:34
42 Andorra 12.07 00:01:24:52
43 Russian Federation 11.59 00:01:28:19
44 Liechtenstein 11.4 00:01:29:51
45 Moldova, Republic of 10.75 00:01:35:13
46 Italy 10.71 00:01:35:36
47 Iceland 10.55 00:01:37:02
48 Malta 10.17 00:01:40:42
49 Bahamas 10.06 00:01:41:49
50 Isle of Man 9.01 00:01:53:39
51 Kenya 8.83 00:01:55:55
52 Guernsey 8.76 00:01:56:57
53 Cyprus 8.24 00:02:04:16
54 Ukraine 8.18 00:02:05:08
55 Australia 7.7 00:02:12:57
56 Mexico 7.59 00:02:14:53
57 Greece 7.56 00:02:15:30
58 Faroe Islands 7.48 00:02:16:58
59 Macedonia 7.34 00:02:19:28
60 Israel 7.20 00:02:22:11
61 Bosnia and Herzegovina 7.00 00:02:26:19
62 Turks and Caicos Islands 6.74 00:02:31:55
63 Malaysia 6.69 00:02:33:03
64 Belarus 6.68 00:02:33:22
65 Barbados 6.62 00:02:34:38
66 Jamaica 6.60 00:02:35:11
67 Puerto Rico 6.44 00:02:38:57
68 Dominican Republic 6.22 00:02:44:41
69 Bermuda 5.94 00:02:52:24
70 Georgia 5.86 00:02:54:42
71 Montenegro 5.85 00:02:55:07
72 Seychelles 5.84 00:02:55:21
73 Virgin Islands, British 5.49 00:03:06:41
74 Vietnam 5.46 00:03:07:39
75 Indonesia 5.19 00:03:17:29
76 Belize 5.14 00:03:19:03
77 Virgin Islands, U.S. 5.14 00:03:19:24
78 Albania 4.67 00:03:39:15
79 Morocco 4.38 00:03:53:40
80 South Africa 4.36 00:03:54:54
81 United Arab Emirates 4.17 00:04:05:39
82 Kazakhstan 4.00 00:04:15:53
83 Turkey 3.96 00:04:18:39
84 Qatar 3.89 00:04:23:14
85 Sri Lanka 3.83 00:04:27:10
86 Brunei Darussalam 3.83 00:04:27:31
87 Philippines 3.69 00:04:37:52
88 Tunisia 3.50 00:04:52:23
89 Madagascar 3.49 00:04:53:15
90 Honduras 3.47 00:04:55:26
91 Guatemala 3.31 00:05:09:50
92 Armenia 3.29 00:05:11:08
93 Trinidad and Tobago 3.28 00:05:12:17
94 Greenland 3.15 00:05:24:56
95 Nigeria 3.15 00:05:25:27
96 Bahrain 3.13 00:05:27:18
97 Aruba 3.12 00:05:28:42
98 Cambodia 3.10 00:05:29:59
99 Saudi Arabia 3.06 00:05:34:57
100 Jordan 2.98 00:05:43:24
101 Dominica 2.68 00:06:22:32
102 Azerbaijan 2.67 00:06:23:20
103 Haiti 2.62 00:06:30:51
104 Oman 2.61 00:06:32:23
105 Zimbabwe 2.49 00:06:50:34
106 Zambia 2.45 00:06:58:05
107 El Salvador 2.34 00:07:18:02
108 Panama 2.30 00:07:25:19
109 Martinique 2.30 00:07:25:36
110 Ghana 2.30 00:07:26:11
111 New Caledonia 2.23 00:07:40:08
112 Guam 2.22 00:07:40:53
113 Kuwait 2.21 00:07:44:01
114 Colombia 2.12 00:08:02:25
115 Liberia 2.12 00:08:03:18
116 Uganda 2.12 00:08:04:00
117 Rwanda 2.11 00:08:05:02
118 Myanmar 2.09 00:08:09:57
119 India 2.06 00:08:16:20
120 Cape Verde 2.00 00:08:32:04
121 Curaçao 1.99 00:08:33:54
122 Saint Lucia 1.98 00:08:36:09
123 Palestinian Territory 1.96 00:08:43:33
124 Laos 1.94 00:08:49:05
125 Antigua and Barbuda 1.86 00:09:10:15
126 Namibia 1.81 00:09:26:07
127 Saint Kitts and Nevis 1.72 00:09:56:19
128 Chile 1.67 00:10:11:45
129 Guadeloupe 1.63 00:10:27:46
130 Maldives 1.62 00:10:32:13
131 Iraq 1.60 00:10:38:02
132 Mongolia 1.60 00:10:41:49
133 Iran, Islamic Republic of 1.56 00:10:54:29
134 China 1.55 00:10:58:57
135 Mauritania 1.54 00:11:03:38
136 Costa Rica 1.53 00:11:08:51
137 Mauritius 1.53 00:11:09:43
138 Brazil 1.49 00:11:26:11
139 Tanzania, United Republic of 1.49 00:11:28:54
140 Mozambique 1.45 00:11:46:51
141 Peru 1.41 00:12:08:09
142 Turkmenistan 1.40 00:12:10:59
143 Sint Maarten (Dutch part) 1.39 00:12:16:23
144 Bangladesh 1.34 00:12:42:46
145 French Guiana 1.34 00:12:44:48
146 French Polynesia 1.34 00:12:45:14
147 Ethiopia 1.34 00:12:46:40
148 Uruguay 1.31 00:13:00:38
149 Ecuador 1.28 00:13:18:39
150 Afghanistan 1.27 00:13:25:28
151 Djibouti 1.25 00:13:39:29
152 Suriname 1.25 00:13:42:23
153 Togo 1.24 00:13:48:23
154 Fiji 1.24 00:13:48:30
155 Cote D'Ivoire 1.22 00:13:58:30
156 Egypt 1.22 00:13:59:27
157 Papua New Guinea 1.19 00:14:23:34
158 Senegal 1.17 00:14:31:55
159 Argentina 1.15 00:14:49:31
160 Nicaragua 1.14 00:14:54:40
161 Algeria 1.11 00:15:21:00
162 Sudan 1.10 00:15:34:12
163 Lebanon 1.07 00:15:54:58
164 Botswana 1.07 00:15:56:37
165 Angola 1.05 00:16:16:28
166 Kyrgyzstan 0.98 00:17:22:02
167 Cameroon 0.97 00:17:37:48
168 Reunion 0.97 00:17:37:51
169 Nepal 0.97 00:17:39:00
170 Malawi 0.92 00:18:30:38
171 Pakistan 0.91 00:18:46:28
172 Bolivia 0.91 00:18:48:02
173 Guyana 0.89 00:19:09:23
174 Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0.89 00:19:14:00
175 Guinea 0.84 00:20:17:59
176 Mali 0.84 00:20:19:30
177 Tajikistan 0.83 00:20:34:16
178 Uzbekistan 0.76 00:22:26:41
179 Paraguay 0.75 00:22:38:10
180 Benin 0.73 00:23:27:23
181 Congo 0.72 00:23:32:37
182 Venezuela 0.7 01:00:24:26
183 Syrian Arab Republic 0.68 01:01:17:00
184 Vanuatu 0.63 01:03:00:56
185 Somalia 0.62 01:03:27:33
186 DR Congo 0.55 01:07:17:51
187 Burkina Faso 0.49 01:10:51:46
188 Gabon 0.41 01:17:54:39
189 Yemen 0.34 02:02:02:28
