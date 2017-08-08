Oliver Gill

The UK's broadband internet is languishing well behind the likes of Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria.

Britain sits in 31st place in a comprehensive global ranking of internet speeds released today. Some 19 European countries are ahead of it.

Singapore has the fastest broadband. On average, it will take just 18 seconds to download a high definition movie.

In Britain, where it takes more than a minute on average to prepare the same film, the average download speed is 16.51 megabytes per second. This is slower than the slowest broadband deal on offer from major providers such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk.

Sweden is the best European country, sitting in second place overall. Neighbouring Denmark and Norway take fourth and seventh spots. Portugal, Spain and Germany (17th, 22nd and 24th) are also well ahead of Britain.

But Italy and France have slower speeds, according to the poll by broadband advice website Cable.co.uk.

Dan Howdle a consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, said: "Clearly, there are lessons to be learned both from Europe and from those topping the table.

These results offer us a fresh perspective on where we sit in the broadband world. Relatively speaking, we are near the top of the table. However, many of those ahead of us – some a long way ahead – are our neighbours both in the EU and wider Europe.

