Alys Key

More Chinese nationals are set to visit the UK within the next year compared to the last 12 months.

Travellers from China are ranking the UK higher up in their list of places to visit, according to research by Hotels.com.

Previously 17th on the list of desired destinations, the UK is now joint 7th along with Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand.

Read more: Tourists are still flocking to the UK in huge numbers

But France and the USA jointly topped the rankings of favoured locations. Canada also jumped in popularity, rising from the same position as the UK last year to being joint third choice alongside Australia.

Top destinations Chinese travellers intend to visit in the next 12 months

Rank Destination Percentage of Chinese travellers 2016 rank =1 France 18 per cent 9 =1 USA 18 per cent 12 =3 Australia 16 per cent 1 =3 Canada 16 per cent 17 5 Germany 12 per cent 17 6 Maldives 11 per cent 5 =7 Japan 10 per cent 2 =7 New Zealand 10 per cent 12 =7 Singapore 10 per cent 6 =7 Thailand 10 per cent 6 =7 UK 10 per cent 17

Worldwide spending spree

The research also shows that people in China are willing to spend 28 per cent of their annual income on international travel.

Younger millennials are driving the trend, spending an average of 35 per cent of their wages on trips. Their average holiday length has increased from four to seven days in the past year, and 80 per cent say they would visit more than one city during their stay.

Read more: More bang for the yuan: Chinese New Year spending in West End soars

The amount spent per day by all Chinese tourists was up eight per cent on last year, as travellers allocated more money to dining, sightseeing, and rest and relaxation activities.

In the UK, hoteliers say their Chinese customers spend most on restaurants and hotel bars. In fact, Chinese visitors spend 23 per cent more at the hotel bar when visiting the UK than they did in any other country.

Read more: Why US dining chain P.F. Chang's chose London for its first European site

“Our research has identified that China outbound tourism offers huge economic benefits to many countries across the globe," said Abhiram Chowdhry, vice president and managing director Asia Pacific and Latin America for Hotels.com. "It’s therefore vital that hotels cater for Chinese travellers and develop innovative hotel services that tap into their enormous spending power.”

Customers said they wanted in-house Mandarin speaking staff, as well as Chinese payment facilities such as UnionPay.

Read more: Arsenal signs Alibaba deal with BNN to cater for Chinese footie fans