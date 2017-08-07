Poor election erodes approval of government's Brexit approach

Catherine Neilan

Theresa May's decision to call a snap election hasn't just eroded her majority - it has also damaged the public's confidence in her government's ability to get a good deal in Brexit negotiations.

The number of people who disapprove of the way talks are being handled by the government has risen to 61 per cent, up from 56 per cent in July. Younger respondents to the ORB poll (18-24 year olds) were most sceptical, with 71 per cent saying they disapproved of the current approach, dropping to 50 per cent for those aged 65 and above.

May's government was riding relatively high, with approval for handling Brexit talks faring well - until just after April, when she announced her ill-fated decision to hold a snap election.

Just 35 per cent of respondents said they were confident the Prime Minister would get the right deal for Britain, although 40 per cent of people think Britain will be better off after leaving the European Union.

Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of people said Brexit would give the country more control over immigration, and 44 per cent of people said this was more important than having access to free trade.

This poll follows one published by YouGov last week, which claimed that two in five Leave voters would sacrifice their or a member of their family's jobs, though that number more than doubled to half of all Leavers aged 65 and over.