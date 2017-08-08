Oliver Gill

Liverpool has leapfrogged Manchester and London to take the title of Britain's greatest sporting city of 2017.

The accolade, awarded by ESPN and produced in conjunction with the University of Bath, considers the best place to be in Blighty if you are a sports fan.

Leicester tumbled down the rankings, losing last year's top spot to take 12th place.

Alongside Liverpool and Everton football clubs, the city also has a thriving rugby league seen with nearby St Helens. And the north-west metropolis is preparing its bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It faces fierce competition from Birmingham to take over from South Africa's Durban, which withdrew its application following cost concerns.

Liverpool football club chief executive Peter Moore said it was "no surprise" the city topped the poll.

He added: "Although we are famous for being a great footballing city, our sporting prowess goes much wider, producing a host of successful athletes, boxers, cricketers, golfers, snooker players – the list is endless."

ESPN’s Greatest Sporting Cities 2017