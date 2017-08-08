FTSE 100 7531.94 +0.27%
Tuesday 8 August 2017 12:08am

Liverpool jumps to the top of ESPN's greatest sporting city 2017

 
Oliver Gill
Ian Rush, Alan Hansen and Bruce Grobbelaar of Liverpool
Liverpool won football's European Cup four times in the 1970s and 1980s (Source: Getty)

Liverpool has leapfrogged Manchester and London to take the title of Britain's greatest sporting city of 2017.

The accolade, awarded by ESPN and produced in conjunction with the University of Bath, considers the best place to be in Blighty if you are a sports fan.

Leicester tumbled down the rankings, losing last year's top spot to take 12th place.

Alongside Liverpool and Everton football clubs, the city also has a thriving rugby league seen with nearby St Helens. And the north-west metropolis is preparing its bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It faces fierce competition from Birmingham to take over from South Africa's Durban, which withdrew its application following cost concerns.

Read more: Revealed: Britain's greatest sporting city for 2016

Liverpool football club chief executive Peter Moore said it was "no surprise" the city topped the poll.

He added: "Although we are famous for being a great footballing city, our sporting prowess goes much wider, producing a host of successful athletes, boxers, cricketers, golfers, snooker players – the list is endless."

Read more: Denise Lewis: England should expect a golden 2018 Games

ESPN’s Greatest Sporting Cities 2017

National Rank 2017 National Rank 2016 City Total score (out of 100)
1 4 Liverpool 74.53
2 2 Manchester 73.99
3 3 London 69.78
4 5 Leeds 68.45
5 18 Sheffield 63.63
6 6 Glasgow 63.58
7 9 Newcastle 62.34
8 14 Brighton 60.77
9 7 Cardiff 57.95
10 8 Edinburgh 57.5
11 13 Birmingham 56.67
12 1 Leicester 55.5
13 29 Reading 55.44
14 12 Nottingham 55.12
15 24 Hull 54.88

