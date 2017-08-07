William Turvill

JP Morgan’s head of UK M&A has been named as the country’s most prolific financial adviser for the first half of 2017.

Dwayne Lysaght topped the ranking after working on four deals worth a total of £12.3bn. He is advising Booker on its £3.7bn acquisition by Tesco and Aberdeen Asset Management on its £11bn merger with Standard Life.

James Robinson, also of JP Morgan, claimed second spot, with four deals worth £10bn. He is advising Aberdeen alongside Lysaght, and is also working for Wood Group on its £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Credit Suisse’s Joe Hannon, who is also working for Wood Group and Aberdeen on their deals, came in third with four deals worth £9.6bn.

The next two bankers in the table, Geoff Iles of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Anthony Gutman of Goldman Sachs, are both advising Amec Foster Wheeler on the Wood Group deal.

Rank Name Bank Value of deals Number of deals 1 Dwayne Lysaght JP Morgan £12.3bn 4 2 James Robinson JP Morgan £10bn 4 3 Joe Hannon Credit Suisse £9.6bn 4 4 Geoff Iles BofA ML £6.9bn 4 5 Anthony Gutman Goldman Sachs £5.4bn 4 6 Alexander Midgen Rothschild £3.1bn 4 7 Martin Suter Rothschild £1.2bn 4 8 Paul Bail Robert W Baird and Co £394m 4 9 Sam Fuller GCA £335m 4 10 Stuart Coventry Jamieson Corporate Finance £292m 4 11 Joel Greenwood Deloitte £184m 4 12 Charles Montgomerie Rothschild £993m 3 13 John Byrne Rothschild £588m 3 14 Christopher Jones GCA £497m 3 15 Irving Bellotti Rothschild £416m 3

Read more: Global M&A activity remains strong despite protectionism and intervention

Overall, in Mergermarket’s top 15 ranking, five bankers from Rothschild were named, two from JP Morgan and two from GCA. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Robert W Baird and Co, Jamieson Corporate Finance and Deloitte each had one adviser in the ranking.

Table topper Lysaght predicted there will be a large amount of deal activity in the financial services and industrials spaces over the next year.

Asked by Mergermarket where activity would be coming from in the next 12 months, he said: “It is difficult to narrow it down to one as there are good levels of activity across most sectors, and for different reasons. But the two that stand out at the moment are probably [financial institutions groups] FIG and industrials.”

On where he expects the UK to be making deals, he added: “Again, our clients are focused on a range of geographies. As predicted, we are seeing a more local focus, whether at home in the UK or into Europe. However, interest in US and Asia opportunities remains strong.”

Read more: Brexit? What Brexit? M&A between UK and EU doubles in first half of 2017