Alys Key

Supervillain Gru, the title character of Despicable Me, has finally fulfilled his plans to take over the world.

Despicable Me has officially overtaken Shrek as the highest grossing animated movie franchise ever.

Over the weekend, the latest movie Despicable Me 3 made $21.2m (£16.25m) on the global box office.

Read more: Comcast's NBCUniversal agrees $3.8bn deal for Shrek maker Dreamworks

That pushed the total for the three Despicable Me films and the spinoff Minions to $3.52bn (£2.7bn).

Shrek, which was knocked off the highest grossing top spot, made $3.51bn from four Shrek films and a Puss in Boots spinoff.

Plus the world domination looks set to continue, as Minions 2 is still in the pipeline.

Read more: The Emoji Movie is an audacious waste of everybody's time

The films follow Gru, a supervillain, his 'minions' and three children who come to live with him.

The first movie, released in 2010, made $546m globally. The second film grossed nearly double that.

Illumination, the studio behind the phenomenon was established just 10 years ago. Founded by former Fox and Disney producer Chris Meledandri, the company is part-owned by Universal.

Following the completion of Universal's acquisition of Dreamworks at the end of last year, Meledandri now oversees both Illumination and Dreamworks.

Read more: Why Despicable Me's sheen is starting to tarnish