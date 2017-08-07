Alys Key

Social media influencers are now having an effect on our travel habits as well as our clothing and food choices.

One in three Brits have booked to visit a destination after seeing it on Instagram, according to holiday booking website Super Break.

The proportion increased for millennials, 64 per cent of whom have been to a location after falling in love with it on Instagram.

One in six of the 1,000 people surveyed even confessed to spending the equivalent of more than two days of their annual leave taking and editing pictures for the platform. Men spent longer than women on average perfecting their snaps.

Katherine Scott from Super Break said: “It’s clear the influence social media has on our travel choices – inspirational imagery has a huge role to play in helping us to make a more informed decision about where we’d like to visit and the experiences we hope to take part in while on holiday.”

The research highlights the role social media plays in consumer decisions, something Instagram cottoned onto earlier this year with the announcement of its direct booking feature.

Hoping to get on board with the trend, Super Break has launched a Tinder-esque photo inspiration tool to help travellers choose their next destination. Users can swipe right or left on pictures of food, activities and locations to establish what kind of break they are looking for to be given recommended cities to visit.

