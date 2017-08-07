SoftBank could make an investment in Uber, the troubled ride-hailing app which is currently lacking a chief executive, finance chief, chief operating officer, engineering boss and general counsel.
The Japanese firms ambitious boss Masayoshi Son told analysts and reporters that it was interested in such an investment, or in Uber's rival in the US, Lyft, but no decision has yet been made.
Rumours have circulated in recent weeks that SoftBank had taken an interest in Uber, though there had also been suggestions that such a potential investment had been dismissed.
"We are interested in discussing with Uber, we are also interested in discussing with Lyft, we have not decided which way," Son said, speaking about its latest quarterly earnings.
"Whether we decide to partner and invest into Uber or Lyft, I don't know what will be the end result."
SoftBank is already an investeo in China's Didi Chuxing, Southeast Asia's Grab and India's Ola.