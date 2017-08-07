Tesco to scrap single-use carrier bags this month

Helen Cahill

Tesco is scrapping single-use carrier bags this month.

The 5p bags will no longer be available from 28 August onwards, and customers will instead need to buy a 10p "Bag for Life", which is made from 94 per cent recycled plastic.

The sales from the new bag will be used to fund community projects across the country, the UK's biggest supermarket said today.

A 5p charge on single-use plastic bags was introduced in 2015, and the number of bags being used since then has fallen by 83 per cent, environment minister Thérèse Coffey said.

"I welcome Tesco wanting to go further and help their customers use even fewer plastic bags," Coffey said. "The switch to a Bag for Life will continue to help reduce litter and boost recycling – helping to leave the environment in a better state than we found it."

Single use bags will still be available for customers shopping online.