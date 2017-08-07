Emma Haslett

It's August, which means half the capital's transport network must be shut down. This year, it's the turn of Waterloo station: 10 of its 19 platforms have been shut as the station is upgraded to take longer trains.

With knock-on effects at some of the capital's busiest transport hubs, including London Bridge and Clapham Junction, Londoners had braced themselves for chaos.

In the event, though, things didn't start out too badly...

Read more: Commuters will face hour-long queues for trains at Waterloo this August

As the day of the upgrade works approached, Londoners feared the worst.

Stations made preparations for an onslaught of miserable commuters.

There's an army of rail staff at #Clapham getting ready to turn the place into a huge queuing system. Good luck folks. #Waterloo — The Trainster (@TheTrainster) August 7, 2017

... and commuters braced themselves.

Good luck & God speed to all those commuting with @SW_Trains to Waterloo this morning. I'm with you. pic.twitter.com/EdafCig27X — Matthew Lock (@matthewlock8) August 7, 2017

"How bad is it at Waterloo station?" Top questions as #Waterloo rail works commence pic.twitter.com/6yObIRhk3C — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) August 7, 2017

Waterloo bound - Wish me luck 🤓😫🚆 — Gas Safety Shop (@Gas_Safety_Shop) August 7, 2017

As they arrived at the station, things looked bleak.

Monday morning rush hour just got worse for some commuters #Waterloo pic.twitter.com/U1yZjs2AAs — Kiran Kaur (@KiranSkyNews) August 7, 2017

Major works underway at #Waterloo. It's going to mean longer platforms & more trains - but 3 wks disruption for passengers. @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/GGKBQflld8 — Kate McGough (@KateMcGough) August 7, 2017

But then, something confusing happened: the concourse was empty.

#Waterloo definitely much quieter than normal with people possibly delaying their journeys, working from home or having gone on holiday @LBC pic.twitter.com/R8cXJz1bZk — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) August 7, 2017

Trains were eerily quiet.

#waterloo GUILDFORD to london train this morning, there are seats x pic.twitter.com/CLTZ9pgw8t — never be dull (@neverbedull) August 7, 2017

Looks like the entire commuting population of Kingston is "working from home", judging by the almost empty 06.59 to #Waterloo. — Liz Shaw (@Liz_Shaw) August 7, 2017

If this is what the Waterloo upgrade works mean then selfishly it suits me 😀 pic.twitter.com/BWRwkgjGe8 — Steve Springford (@stevespringford) August 7, 2017

Stations were deserted.

Surbiton station is usually packed at this time. Looks like everyone else got the work from home memo and I'll get a seat 💁#Waterloo pic.twitter.com/6sNlajqWkW — Bethany Armorel (@BethanyArmorel) August 7, 2017

Me walking into #ClaphamJunction without queueing, and strolling straight onto a quiet train to #Waterloo this morning... #WhereIsEveryone pic.twitter.com/DtpUdw7PlC — Maria (@MariaRabanser) August 7, 2017

Even buses were less crowded than normal.

#waterlooupgrade I think people took the advice not to travel a little too seriously. No.4 from Waterloo to Archway. #london #Waterloo pic.twitter.com/ExDec8l4Ta — Mark Read (@ReadMarksTweets) August 7, 2017

Some refused to believe it.

Others quietly celebrated.

Got the early train today 0621 to beat the rush due to platform closures #waterloo @SW_Trains all went to plan - train ✅ seat ✅ pic.twitter.com/bp7aXnRYKS — Melanie Steel (@SteelJMelanie) August 7, 2017

But the rest? They were just hoping it'll stay like this.

Also just arrived Clapham Junction from Waterloo 14 minutes late - so not a good sign for the rest of the month or the return journey — USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 (@openpodbaydoor_) August 7, 2017

Waterloo. Quiet but no delay on my train. Platforms 1 to 10 indeed closed, scene of industry.....hope return goes as smoothly.@WSP_UK pic.twitter.com/YhTxTqLoTv — Bill Price (@BillPrice22) August 7, 2017

Ps. Unrelated signalling problems have now slowed things considerably: Find out more here.