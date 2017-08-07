FTSE 100 7531.94 +0.27%
Monday 7 August 2017 9:50am

The Waterloo station upgrade isn't that awful today and London commuters are tweeting their confusion

 
Emma Haslett
Christmas Eve Get Away Before National Rail Starts Mass Engineering Repairs
Slow down, mate. It's not as bad as you think... (Source: Getty)

It's August, which means half the capital's transport network must be shut down. This year, it's the turn of Waterloo station: 10 of its 19 platforms have been shut as the station is upgraded to take longer trains.

With knock-on effects at some of the capital's busiest transport hubs, including London Bridge and Clapham Junction, Londoners had braced themselves for chaos.

In the event, though, things didn't start out too badly...

Read more: Commuters will face hour-long queues for trains at Waterloo this August

As the day of the upgrade works approached, Londoners feared the worst.

Stations made preparations for an onslaught of miserable commuters.

... and commuters braced themselves.

As they arrived at the station, things looked bleak.

But then, something confusing happened: the concourse was empty.

Trains were eerily quiet.

Stations were deserted.

Even buses were less crowded than normal.

Some refused to believe it.

Others quietly celebrated.

But the rest? They were just hoping it'll stay like this.

Ps. Unrelated signalling problems have now slowed things considerably: Find out more here.

