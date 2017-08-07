Caitlin Morrison

Commuters and holidaymakers faced travel disruption this morning due to a signalling fault causing issues with services to and from London Paddington.

Heathrow Connect services were suspended but have now resumed, however, delays of up to 10 minutes will continue as services return to normal.

National Rail said it anticipates a good service will be operating by 10.30am.

