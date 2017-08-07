FTSE 100 7531.94 +0.27%
Monday 7 August 2017 10:17am

Delays in and out of London Paddington due to signalling fault

 
Caitlin Morrison
The Heathrow Express has been suspended this morning (Source: Flickr/SamLuo404)

Commuters and holidaymakers faced travel disruption this morning due to a signalling fault causing issues with services to and from London Paddington.

Heathrow Connect services were suspended but have now resumed, however, delays of up to 10 minutes will continue as services return to normal.

National Rail said it anticipates a good service will be operating by 10.30am.

