Frank Dalleres

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson vowed to come back stronger after she finished a disappointing fifth in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Johnson-Thompson boosted her medal hopes by leaping 6.56m in the long jump early on Sunday only to slip behind eventual bronze medal winner Anouk Vetter of Holland with a throw of 41.72m in the javelin.

She finished second in the 800m, the final event, but it was not enough to move her up the standings. Belgium’s Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam won gold.

“I want to try and bounce back from disappointment and give it my all. I have tried to do that in the past but I have probably been a bit defeatist in my attitude,” said the 24-year-old.

“It is getting there for me. I have had a lot of change over the last year and it is going to take a bit of getting used to but I am happy with how things are going.”

The day's standout home performance came from Scot Callum Hawkins, who equalled the best British performance in the men’s marathon by finishing fourth with a personal best time of two hours, 10 minutes, 17 seconds.

“I gave it my all - I couldn’t really have asked for anything more performance wise, he said. “I knew I could be close to a medal so I had that in my mind.”

Kyle Langford also shone as he qualified for the men’s 800m final with a brilliant late burst to finish second in his semi-final.

“I felt good towards the end and very strong in that final 100m,” said the 21-year-old. “The crowd was amazing. That roar was phenomenal – it actually made my ears go funny.”

European Indoor champion Andrew Pozzi, however, failed to qualify for the 110m hurdles final after being overtaken by three rivals in the final metres. Holly Bradshaw declared herself “heartbroken” to finish sixth in the pole vault final.