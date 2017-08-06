Ross McLean

World No3 Hideki Matsuyama warmed up for this week’s US PGA Championship in style after securing victory at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational with a stylish final round last night.

Matsuyama birdied his last three holes to card a nine-under-par final round of 61 – the lowest in four decades at Firestone County Club – to claim a five-shot triumph over American Zach Johnson.

The 25-year-old finished 16 under for the tournament, which tied the course record held by Jose Maria Olazabal, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia.

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters ended proceedings in fourth place, behind Charley Hoffman of the United States and eight shots back from Matsuyama, while England’s Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Scot Russell Knox tied for fifth on seven under.

Matsuyama and world No1 Dustin Johnson have won the last five World Golf Championships.