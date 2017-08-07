Oliver Gill

Britons will have more control over their personal data in measures unveiled by ministers today.

A new Data Protection Bill will be introduced by digital minister Matt Hancock, outlawing pre-selected tick boxes that give consent for organisations to collect data.

Hancock said the bill “will give people more control over their data, require more consent for its use”.

He added:

The new Data Protection Bill will give us one of the most robust, yet dynamic, set of data laws in the world.

People will be able to ask social media channels to delete content posted during childhood.

The data protection regulator will be able to issue higher fines to companies mismanaging data – up to £17m or four per cent of turnover.

The legislation will also bring the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into UK law.

Information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: “We are pleased the government recognises the importance of data protection, its central role in increasing trust and confidence in the digital economy and the benefits the enhanced protections will bring to the public."

