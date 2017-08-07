FTSE 100 7511.71 +0.49%
Government to strengthen data protection laws making it easier for you to control your personal information

 
Oliver Gill
People will be able to ask social media channels to delete content posted during childhood under the new laws (Source: Getty)

Britons will have more control over their personal data in measures unveiled by ministers today.

A new Data Protection Bill will be introduced by digital minister Matt Hancock, outlawing pre-selected tick boxes that give consent for organisations to collect data.

Hancock said the bill “will give people more control over their data, require more consent for its use”.

He added:

The new Data Protection Bill will give us one of the most robust, yet dynamic, set of data laws in the world.

People will be able to ask social media channels to delete content posted during childhood.

The data protection regulator will be able to issue higher fines to companies mismanaging data – up to £17m or four per cent of turnover.

The legislation will also bring the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into UK law.

Information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: “We are pleased the government recognises the importance of data protection, its central role in increasing trust and confidence in the digital economy and the benefits the enhanced protections will bring to the public."

The Data Protection Bill will...

  • Make it simpler to withdraw consent for the use of personal data;

  • Allow people to ask for their personal data held by companies to be erased;

  • Enable parents and guardians to give consent for their child’s data to be used;

  • Require "explicit" consent to be necessary for processing sensitive personal data;

  • Expand the definition of ‘personal data’ to include IP addresses, internet cookies and DNA;

  • Update and strengthen data protection law to reflect the changing nature and scope of the digital economy;

  • Make it easier and free for individuals to require an organisation to disclose the personal data it holds on them;

  • Make it easier for customers to move data between service providers.

  • Create new criminal offences will be created to deter organisations from either intentionally or recklessly creating situations where someone could be identified from anonymised data.
