Today's City Moves cover student accommodation, investment funds and tax and accounting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Liberty Living

Liberty Living, the UK’s second largest purpose-built student accommodation provider, has appointed Paul Mullins as chief executive officer and a member of its board, effective 18 September. Paul has more than 20 years of experience in commercial and operational strategy, building businesses and teams and driving enhanced performance. Paul joins Liberty Living from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), where he was a managing director. Prior to joining CPPIB, Paul was a principal with London-based private equity firm Permira and before that a partner and managing director with Boston Consulting Group, advising companies on strategic and operational improvements to create value. David Shearer, executive chairman of Liberty Living, will continue in his current role for a transitional period, after which he will return to his role as non-executive chairman remaining actively involved in the development and execution of the company’s growth plans.

Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells has appointed partner Jonathan Baird to its global investment funds practice in London. Jonathan is a dual qualified UK and US corporate and securities lawyer who has been a partner with Freshfields in London for more than 10 years. Jonathan specialises in investment fund and asset management work across all asset classes and has a market reputation as a leading practitioner, in particular for listed investment companies. Jonathan is a noted leader in listed funds. His previous practice has included capital raisings by public and private investment entities, especially listed investment companies, real estate issuers and special purpose acquisition companies, as well as M&A and corporate governance advice. Jonathan’s first-rate client list includes leading international investment banks and leading European and US investment managers and investment entities.

BDO

The tax team at accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has made two senior promotions. Robert Aziz has been announced as BDO’s global head of tax, leading the network’s team of more than 10,000 tax specialists across 162 countries. Robert, who joined BDO UK in 2002, has significant experience in international corporate tax, having set up the UK firm’s corporate international team in 2006. Stephanie Wilson has been promoted to national head of employment tax, leading a team of around 50 specialists. She joined the UK firm in 2015 and provides employment tax advice to fast-growth, ambitious businesses of all sizes and across all industry sectors.

