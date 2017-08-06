FTSE 100 7511.71 +0.49%
Sunday 6 August 2017 2:30pm

Tougher rules for "smart" cars connected to the internet and driverless vehicles proposed by government to stop hacks

 
Lynsey Barber
Security risks increase when cars are online (Source: Getty)

Future generations of technologically advanced cars will have to be protected from hacking under new rules put forward by the government.

Connected cars which can access the internet for things such as map directions will have to be protected by up-to-date security measures from the car manufacturers and tech companies.

"Our cars are becoming smarter and self-driving technology will revolutionise the way in which we travel," said transport minister Lord Callanan.

"Risks of people hacking into the technology might be low, but we must make sure the public is protected. Whether we’re turning vehicles into WiFi connected hotspots or equipping them with millions of lines of code to become fully automated, it is important that they are protected against cyberattacks."

The new guidelines from the department for transport (DfT) and Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) include making security a board level priority, analysing supply chain security and creating plans to handle any security breach.

Meanwhile, the government said it will also plough ahead with introducing new laws for insuring driverless cars, which it hopes will help the UK become a world leader in the technology.

