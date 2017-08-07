Joe Hall

Recent Premier League seasons have seen N'Golo Kante, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli evolve from barely recognised by their own team's fans in August to amongst the most coveted names in the league nine months later in May.

The new season, which starts this weekend, will likely see a new figure rise to the top of the biggest clubs' shopping list next summer.

In order to help us find out who they might be, Football Manager's Tom Davidson dug into their database - the largest collection of football statistical data in the world, put together by on-the-ground scouts - to give us an idea.

Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City, defensive/central midfield, 20

Tackling: 15

15 Stamina: 16

16 Work rate: 15

15 Long shots: 13

Football Manager: "A box-to-box midfielder with a good long-range strike on him. Happy to get forward and uses his defensive skills to regain possession for his team. Already established himself as a first-team regular under Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare."

Sandro Ramirez - Everton, striker, 22

Finishing: 16

16 Technique: 16

16 Agility: 17

17 First touch: 16

FM: "Everton look to have picked up a steal by signing Sandro for just £5.2m. A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, he’s agile, quick and had an impressive scoring record in La Liga last season, notching 14 goals in 30 matches for Malaga. He should benefit from better and more frequent service at Everton."

Ramadan Sobhi - Stoke City, attacking midfield/winger, 20

Dribbling: 17

17 Technique: 16

16 Agility: 16

16 Flair: 17

FM: "Sobhi found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Stoke last season but he did get regular playing time towards the end of the season and looks set to build on that following the departure of Marko Arnautovic. There’s no doubting his talent and his exemplary close control could put him on several teams’ radars over the coming months."

Matthew Ryan - Brighton and Hove Albion, Goalkeeper, 25

Positioning: 17

17 Kicking: 15

15 Command of area: 15

15 Reflexes: 14

FM: "Australian goalkeeper Ryan is a new signing at the Amex Stadium and possess all the traits you’d want in a modern ‘keeper. He’s not afraid to come off his line, is a commanding presence in the defence and has excellent positional awareness. His pinpoint distribution opens up frequent counter-attacking opportunities which could help Brighton pick up a few big wins in their debut Premier League season."

James Ward-Prowse - Southampton, Central/right midfield, 22

Crossing: 18

18 Free kicks: 16

16 Passing: 15

15 Technique: 15

FM: "This is Ward-Prowse’s sixth season in the top flight and he has been steadily improving in every campaign thus far. He looks set to be one of Southampton’s key players this season as new boss Mauricio Pellegrino’s tactical pragmatism will make use of Ward-Prowse’s all-round game."