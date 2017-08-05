FTSE 100 7511.71 +0.49%
Saturday 5 August 2017 3:34pm

Roads closed along the Thames and in the City tomorrow for IAAF World Championships marathon

 
Alys Key
The route begins and ends at the Tower of London, taking athletes through the City (Source: IAAF/TfL)

Just in case you were thinking of popping down to the City of London this weekend for a bit of peace and quiet, take note that it will be busier and that various roads will be closed tomorrow for the IAAF World Championships marathon route.

Starting at the Tower of London, where a spectator zone will give crowds a chance to see the start and finish lines, the route will take competitors to the houses of parliament and back again.

Roads will be closed along the route for the duration of the day. The men's race is due to start at 10:55 and the women's at 14:00. Also be prepared for higher numbers of pedestrians than usual as onlookers come to cheer on the athletes.

