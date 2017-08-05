Alys Key

Just in case you were thinking of popping down to the City of London this weekend for a bit of peace and quiet, take note that it will be busier and that various roads will be closed tomorrow for the IAAF World Championships marathon route.

Starting at the Tower of London, where a spectator zone will give crowds a chance to see the start and finish lines, the route will take competitors to the houses of parliament and back again.

Roads will be closed along the route for the duration of the day. The men's race is due to start at 10:55 and the women's at 14:00. Also be prepared for higher numbers of pedestrians than usual as onlookers come to cheer on the athletes.

You can also watch a video detailing the route below.