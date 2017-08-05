Alys Key

The first day of Waterloo Station's upgrade programme is not going well.

Delays and long queues were expected as the station closes 10 platforms during August, but travellers this morning have been met with additional challenges to their journeys.

A signal failure has caused delays between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo, while passengers on the platforms of some stations have been left puzzled by slow-to-update information screens.

All quiet on the South West front

Updates from South West Trains on Twitter have been limited this morning, as the official account said that an update was "expected soon" on the information boards two hours ago.

#InformationSWT - Due to a system error some station screens will update slower than normal. Update expected soon. — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) August 5, 2017

The account also tweeted that the signal failure would mean 25 minute delays until at least 12.30. Meanwhile BBC London Travel reports that the estimated time for the signal failure to be fixed has been pushed from 11:00 to 15:00 today.

Finally facing my Waterloo

This is all in addition to the anticipated disruption caused by the £800m refurbishment plan for the station. South West Trains is operating a significantly reduced network during August, meaning waiting times are up at several stations. See our list of the most affected places here.

But BBC reporter Simon Jones reports that some former Eurostar platforms are being used in an attempt to ease congestion.

Platforms formerly used by Eurostar trains are being brought back into service at Waterloo to reduce disruption. pic.twitter.com/cZ9YfNj9IF — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) August 5, 2017

