Alys Key

Hotel comparison website Trivago grew revenues by 67 per cent in the first half.

The group said awareness of its brand had helped drive growth across the world after a push on TV advertising featuring the popular "Trivago girl".

The figures

Total revenue for the period reached €565.9m (£512m) compared to €338.3m last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was up 125 per cent to €22.5m.

Net income of €4.3m was up from a loss of €50m last year.

Why it's interesting

The number of qualified referrals, used by Trivago to measure unique users on its website, rose to 155.7 million in Europe.

In markets outside of Europe and the Americas, referrals more than doubled to 110.6 million.

The group said increased brand awareness had helped drive the increased number of visitors. The brand's TV adverts, fronted by Gabrielle Miller, more commonly called "the Trivago girl" have become a hit on social media.

What the company said

Chief executive Rolf Schroemgens said on a call with journalists that performance had "exceeded again our expectations", driven by development of the business's operations.

"We had lots of innovation in all areas of the business, in marketing as well as our hotel search programme."

Earlier this year, Schroemgens told City A.M. that being agile in the market was crucial to Trivago's success.

He said the group expected to see a 50 per cent rise in revenue for the year.

