Joe Hall

Usain Bolt will not be short of cash nor new job offers after he races for the final time at the London Stadium this weekend.

The eight-time Olympic and 11-time world champion is racing in his final individual event in the men's 100m final at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday night.

It marks the end of an unequalled career on the track that has seen him amass a net worth of $34.2m (£26m), according to Forbes.

A large chunk of that fortune comes thanks to German sportswear brand Puma, which has sponsored Bolt since he was 15-years-old and currently pays him an estimated $10m-a-year.

Read more: Is Usain Bolt retiring just at the right time?

And Puma could continue to be the main source of income for the Jamaican once he retires from the track by getting him to head up the Caribbean arm of its business.

"Usain Bolt could be even more important for us when he stops running," said the brand's chief executive Bjorn Gulden yesterday.

"I can even imagine that he could run our business in the Caribbean."

Puma also has an endorsement deal with Canadian Olympic silver medallist Andre De Grasse, tipped to be next in line to the sprinting throne, yet has hinted in the past that it believes Bolt's marketing clout will last beyond retirement.

The Jamaican himself has talked about launching his own line of shoes for the brand, similar to Nike's Michael Jordan brand that continues to be profitable long after the basketball icon's playing days came to an end.

"I’ve been with Puma pretty much all my life. I don’t know anything else but Puma,” Bolt said last year.

“I’m one of the few people apart from Michael Jordan who has a symbol that people know. If I could get a shoe, that would be awesome.”

Ahead of the Rio Olympics, Gulden said that post-retirement Bolt "would have more time for product development and could even take on a commercial role" and that his famous lightning-bolt celebration "could become the logo of a new brand".