Bill Esdaile

PUNTING on the Sussex Downs this week has been carnage and things don’t get much tougher than picking the winner of tomorrow’s Qatar Stewards’ Cup (3.35pm).

Even though three of the last six winners have been favourites, they’ve all come on good ground and I think there are one or two more surprises in store on the current going.

Looking for a horse with both speed and stamina is the key and AEOLUS, a 25/1 shot with 188BET, ticks both of those boxes.

All three of his wins have come over today’s six furlong trip, although he’s shown the dash to finish a close fifth in the five furlong Palace House Stakes and the stamina to be thrown into the seven-furlong Lennox Stakes two years ago.

He was unlucky at Newcastle last time and is well-handicapped, lining up tomorrow off his last winning mark of 103. He also wears cheekpieces for the first time.

At a slightly shorter 20/1 comes DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT. Formerly with Richard Fahey, his form over today’s trip is eye-catching.

The son of Dream Ahead won the Listed Rockingham Stakes and a Group Two in France as a two-year-old and then finished second in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest last summer.

Now with Andrew Balding, he’s been running over seven furlongs and a mile and this drop back down in trip could prove successful.

The betting suggests his berth in stall 20 is a positive too, with his odds contracting from 33/1 to 20/1 on Thursday morning.

There’s bound to be a tight finish in this cavalry charge, so it could pay to take advantage of 188BET’s money back offer of up to £25 if your horse is beaten by a head or less.

Pointers

Donjuan Triumphant e/w 3.35pm Goodwood

Aeolus e/w 3.35pm Goodwood