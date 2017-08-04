Bill Esdaile

​FRANKLIN D was one of the best backed horses of the week when winning the Betfred Mile (3.20pm) at Glorious Goodwood 12 months ago.

But with 100/1, 50/1, 33/1, 28/1 and 25/1 SP winners already this week, as well as a deluge of rain leading to ground changes and non-runners, I certainly won’t be taking any short prices.

Instead, I’ll be backing Mark Johnston to make Goodwood glorious for punters once again as MASHAM STAR bids to continue his fine record in the race.

Johnston, who has already had a few winners this week, has won this race three times in the past decade and I think he can make it four.

This three-year-old was a good fifth at Ascot on Saturday when he travelled really well before tiring late on.

He also ran really well at Newmarket and Hamilton last month when finishing second on both occasions.

His draw would be enough to put me off if the race was run on the normal rattling fast ground, but it’s less of an issue on soft as the field may head for the stands’ rail.

The yard is in fine form and with four three-year-olds winning this race in the last nine years, I’m willing to take a chance at a massive 33/1 with 188BET.

It’s a wide open contest and I’ll also be chancing my luck with GK CHESTERTON who has run so impressively this season, winning at both Newmarket and Epsom.

He was well fancied for the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but the ground was just too quick for him. Charlie Appleby’s entry has run on soft three times, winning twice, so he looks a fair bet at 12/1.

Progressive Hunt Cup runner up Blair House is likely to go off favourite having only gone down by half a length to Zhui Feng in that race.

He’s won on good-to-soft at Pontefract in the past, but all his best form has come on a quicker surface so I’m happy to swerve him here.

Conditions are also enough to put me off Amanda Perrett’s Zhui Feng, especially with another 6lbs to contend with this afternoon.

The previous Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25pm) is a one-mile Group Three for three-year-olds.

David Menuisier’s MAKE TIME is a quality horse who is unexposed, and he’ll relish the soft ground, unlike some of his rivals.

I was impressed by the colt’s six-length victory last time out at Sandown, which saw his official rating shoot up from 91 to 103.

Make Time certainly enjoyed the give in the ground on that occasion.

Connections hold him in high regard, as his penultimate start was in the Greenham Stakes where he was sent off a 17/2 chance.

That was possibly a bridge too far at that stage of his career and the ground was almost certainly too quick.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni is having a cracking Glorious Goodwood and Menuisier’s horses are in great form, making further appeal for this son of Makfi at 7/2 with 188BET.

Andrew Balding’s Beat The Bank is a smart gelding, but like many others in today’s race, his chance could be scuppered by the ground.

Zainhom is another who runs well with some give, but this might just be a bit too testing for Sir Michael Stoute’s colt.

Pointers

Make Time 2.25pm Goodwood

Masham Star e/w 3.20pm Goodwood

GK Chesterton e/w 3.20pm Goodwood