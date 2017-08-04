FTSE 100 7515.14 +0.54%
Summer holiday bonanza sees EasyJet and Norwegian follow trend for jump in July passenger numbers

 
Alys Key
EasyJet carried 8.1m passengers in July (Source: Getty)

EasyJet and Norwegian followed a trend seen at other airlines this morning, with healthy growth in passenger numbers during July as holidaymakers jetted off for summer breaks.

The airline said passenger numbers were up 8.9 per cent in the month to 8.1m. In the year to date, passenger numbers rose by the same amount, 8.9 per cent, bringing its total in the 12 months to the end of July up to 78.8m, up from 72.3m in the same period last year.

Meanwhile July marked a milestone for Norwegian, the world's sixth-largest budget airline. The company carried over 3.3m passengers during July, an increase of 15 per cent on the same time last year.

Read more: EasyJet hikes its profit forecast as its Austrian airline takes off

Norwegian chief executive Bjørn Kjos said: “We are very pleased that an increasing number of passengers choose Norwegian for their travels, not least intercontinentally. It is also satisfactory that even with a strong capacity growth our aircraft are full. This proves that travellers in Europe, the U.S. and Asia appreciate low fares, new aircraft and friendly service.”

Norwegian added five new planes to its fleet in July as part of a renewal programme, giving its aircraft an average age of just 3.6 years.

The news from EasyJet and Norwegian comes days after Ryanair and Wizz Air unveiled similar results, suggesting 2017 will be a bumper year for summer holiday flying.

Read more: British Airways staff to strike for two weeks in August

