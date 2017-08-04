Caitlin Morrison

Shares in Cenkos Securities dipped by 1.5 per cent in early trading today after the company announced the resignation of its finance director.

Mike Chilton has stepped down from the role of FD but will remain an employee of the company until 30 September 2017, a date which follows the anticipated publication of the company's interim results, Cenkos said.

Chilton joined Cenkos in 2011 from National Savings & Investments, where he was finance and risk director. He had previously worked at Standard Chartered and PwC.

The stockbroking firm said it will immediately begin the search for Chilton's replacement.

Cenkos chairman Gerry Aherne said: "The board would like to thank Mike for all his hard work and the contribution that he has made to the business over the past six years. We are grateful for all that he has done and wish him well with his future plans."

This is the second major change to the company's board already this month, with new chief exec Anthony Hotson taking up the helm just three days ago. The former Bank of England economist and academic replaced Jim Durkin in the role.