Kraft Heinz shares edge up as sales fall less than expected

Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Kraft Heinz edged up in after-hours trading as the company behind Heinz ketchup and Jell-O said sales fell less than analysts expected in the second quarter

The US food giant reported net sales were down 1.7 per cent to $6.7bn (£5.1bn) compared with the previous year. Net income was $1.2bn, or 94 centper share, compared with $770m in 2016.

Shares in Kraft were up 0.57 per cent to $87 in after-hours trading.

The pressure has been on for Kraft following a failed $140bn takeover of Unilever in February. Kraft, which also faces the challenge of changing consumer tastes, “amicably agreed” to withdraw the bid just two days after details of the deal leaked.

Cheif executive Bernardo Hees said: