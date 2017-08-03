Frank Dalleres

England captain Joe Root has praised opener Keaton Jennings’ maturity and resilience for refusing to change his approach in the face of continued questioning of his place in the side.

Jennings has averaged just 15.33 in the current series with South Africa, which resumes on Friday at Old Trafford, but reminded selectors of his qualities with 48 in the second innings of England’s third-Test win at the Kia Oval earlier this week.

“He is a very level-headed guy, he’s got a very strong character and throughout he has been very much the same in the way he has approached his training and each game,” said Root.

Read more: Sam Robson interview: I haven't given up hope of Ashes call-up

“It’s great to see someone so light of experience be very mature and go about it in the right way. The way he played in that second innings was extremely great to see.

"I’m pleased that he has been able to get a score and hopefully that will lead to some more runs this week.”

Jennings is expected to keep his place for the fourth and final Test with the Proteas, although Root insisted he would refrain from naming his team until the morning.

Heavy showers in the north-west left the outfield waterlogged on Thursday and Root said of the wicket: “It was under-prepared and a lot can change in the next 24 hours, so we’ll make a judgement on the side tomorrow.”

Read more: Root urges Moeen to take confidence from hat-trick