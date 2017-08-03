Frank Dalleres

If you have noticed a recent upsurge in London 2012 nostalgia then it is almost certainly because the cream of track and field are back in town for the World Athletics Championships.

On Friday the starting pistol will fire on 10 days of elite sport, headlined by Usain Bolt’s sprint swansong and Mo Farah’s bid for another distance-running double at his last major competition.

But there is far more than Bolt and Farah’s bids for fairytale farewells on offer at the London Stadium. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the medals on offer and Brits to watch.

Friday 4th; Finals: 1

The opening night is all about Farah and his shot at a third successive 10,000m world title – the first leg of another potential golden double.

Farah lit up London five years ago by winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m and is aiming to accomplish that remarkable feat for the fifth global competition in a row before he retires from the track later this month.

Saturday 5th; Finals: 4

Bolt’s final individual race, the men’s 100m final, sees the Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion go for a 12th World Championships gold.

Perhaps more importantly, it will also determine whether he bows out unbeaten in a world or Olympic final since 2008. Earlier, Dame Jess Ennis-Hill is to receive a delayed 2011 heptathlon gold reallocated due to subsequent doping tests.

Sunday 6th; Finals: 6

British eyes will be on the second and final day of the women’s heptathlon, in which Katarina Johnson-Thompson faces a battle to deny Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium another crown.

Pole vault hopeful Holly Bradshaw is another home medal chance, while day three concludes with the women’s 100m final.

Monday 7th; Finals: 4

Rising Scottish star Laura Muir is looking to follow up her European Indoor gold medal with a first major outdoor title in the 1,500m, although she has stiff competition in Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon and Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia – first and second at last year’s Olympics – and controversial 800m specialist Caster Semenya.

Brits Sophie Hitchon and Andy Pozzi are outside bets in the women’s hammer and men’s 110m hurdles.

Tuesday 8th; Finals: 5

Wayde van Niekerk, the man tipped to replace Bolt as the face of athletics, defends his 400m title tonight.

The 25-year-old South African – the only sprinter ever to post sub-10 seconds, sub-20 seconds and sub-44 seconds in the 100m, 200m and 400m respectively – is targeting his first international 200m/400m double.

Wednesday 9th; Finals: 3

Nine-time world champion Allyson Felix will be looking to keep her 400m title out of the clutches of younger Bahamian rival Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who was second to the American at the last World Championships but turned the tables in Rio last year, in the highlight of day six.

Thursday 10th; Finals: 3

Van Niekerk’s bid for what could be a second gold of the week reaches its conclusion in the men’s 200m final.

Defending champion Bolt has opted out and his Canadian 100m rival Andre de Grasse was a late injury withdrawal, while Caribbean-born Zharnel Hughes, who has trained with the Jamaican, looks the most likely British medallist.

Friday 11th; Finals: 4

Shara Proctor, who won silver two years ago in Beijing, leads the home contingent in the women’s long jump, while Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers defends her 200m title without competition from Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, who is restricting their rivalry to the 100m.

Saturday 12th; Finals: 7

Farah takes centre stage for the last time at a major championship, seeking a fourth consecutive 5,000m world title before the 34-year-old switches focus to marathon distance.

In the second leg of London 2017’s swansong Saturday, Bolt runs his final competitive race as part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay title defence. Briton Tiffany Porter is a challenger in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Sunday 13th; Finals: 11

The versatile Muir has a second medal opportunity in the women’s 5,000m, while Tom Bosworth is rated an outside bet for a home podium place in the men’s 20km walk.

The championships draw to a close with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, with British teams harbouring realistic medal hopes in both races.

