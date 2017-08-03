Frank Dalleres

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists it would be “suicide” to disclose full details of his talks with Alexis Sanchez but believes his unsettled star will respect the decision to hold him to his contract.

Wenger was unequivocal once again today that Sanchez would not be sold this summer, despite it raising the prospect of the Chile forward leaving for free next year.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have pursued the 28-year-old but Wenger is adamant that his mind is made up, although he declined to reveal whether Sanchez had asked for a transfer.

“I will not give anything away on that but the only thing I can tell you is that he is focused, and my decision is clear: he will stay and he will respect that. It is as simple as that,” said the Gunners boss.

“Every negotiation has to be a little bit secret. The transparency of society is very pushy but we have to resist a little bit, as much as we can. We know as well we have a duty to inform people, but to talk about some things is not information any more, it is suicide.

“I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it [extend his contract] for more seasons we will do it as well.”

Wenger refused to rule out Sanchez featuring in Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Chelsea, despite him only returning to training on Tuesday following a delayed break and a bout of illness.

Playmaker Mesut Ozil and midfielder Aaron Ramsey are both expected to be fit for Wembley despite missing Thursday’s open training session, with Francis Coquelin the only injury absentee.

